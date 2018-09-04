Utah’s Hatch and Lee sit on committee judging Kavanaugh

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- Utah has an outsized influence on the Senate Judiciary Committee with both senators sitting on the hearings to advise and consent on the appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Senators Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee are allies in their support of the conservative jurist, though their styles are distinct.

Hatch is combative and talks with Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, as a peer, suggesting how he should handle the hearings.

"Mr. Chairman, I think we oughta have this loudmouth removed. We shouldn't have to put up with this stuff," Hatch told Grassley as a protester shouted during Hatch's opening remarks.

Lee approached the hearing as they were a college tutorial, outlining the history of Supreme Court Senate Hearings in broad brushstrokes and setting down what he thinks should be the principles for evaluating a judge.

"This process, in my opinion, should be about your qualifications, about your character, and perhaps most importantly about your approach to judging," Lee said.

