Utah Jazz to host National Anthem auditions for 2018-19 home games

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz is seeking talented individuals to sing the National Anthem at home games during the 2018-2019 season.

The auditions are scheduled to take place Friday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon at Vivint Smart Home Arena, a press release stated. Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor along with Jazz Game Experience personnel will conduct the auditions.

Auditions are open to both solo acts and small groups of up to eight performers. All ages are welcome to attend.

“Audition order is organized on a first-come, first-served basis,” the press release stated. “Assigned audition numbers will be given upon registration. Participants can access Vivint Smart Home Arena through the main entrance on the plaza.”

If participants are unable to audition in-person, a recorded CD can be sent to:

Utah Jazz National Anthem Auditions, c/o Carly Robbins, 301 W. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 or submit via email to crobbins@utahjazz.com. All CDs must be received by Sept. 9.

For more information on the auditions, click here.