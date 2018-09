Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ will be here this weekend! The highly anticipated event happens Sept. 6-8, 2018 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Whether you are a Marvel or DC fan, or even a Dr. Who fan there will be something to grab your eye.

Today the Hulk himself, Lou Ferrigno, crashed our show to tell us about what he’s been up to and how you can see him this weekend.

To find their entire lineup of who is attending and how you can be a part of it, visit Fanxsaltlake.com.