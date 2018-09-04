× Skydiver flown to hospital after falling 30 feet in front of 200 elementary school students

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A skydiver was flown to the hospital after falling 30 feet while performing a maneuver for 200 elementary school students Tuesday morning.

Skydive Utah was conducting a “jump for joy” demonstration at around 9:30 a.m. at Thunder Ridge Elementary School when the accident occurred, David Johnson, Public Information Officer for the City of Saratoga Springs, said.

One of the skydiving demonstrators, identified as a 31-year-old man, attempted to perform a stunt move by swinging his body parallel to the ground when his parachute collapsed, Johnson said.

The man landed backward, broke his leg, hurt his wrist and suffered possible internal injuries from the accident.

Johnson said approximately 200 elementary school students were watching the demonstration when the accident occurred.

The skydiver was transferred to a local hospital in a Life Flight helicopter.