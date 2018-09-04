× Police seek suspects in Hurricane burglary case

HURRICANE, Utah — The Hurricane Police Department is seeking “several” suspects who allegedly forced entry into multiple local businesses.

The department stated that “damage was done to the businesses and items were stolen during the incidents.”

Details regarding what businesses were broken into or what items were stolen were not released at the time of this report.

Anyone with information on the suspects was asked to contact the Hurricane Police Department at 435-635-7911.