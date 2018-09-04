× Motorcyclist killed in fatal Ogden crash

OGDEN, Utah — A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after being hit by a 87-year-old driver in Ogden.

According to the Ogden Police Department, at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday, a 65-year-old male was riding northbound on Washington Blvd. near 900 North, when an 87-year-old female attempting to make a left turn from 800 North hit him.

“The Female failed to see the motorcyclist and turned in front of him causing the motorcycle to strike her vehicle,” Ogden police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, died from injuries sustained in the crash while being transferred to the hospital.

“The accident is still currently under investigation,” police wrote. “Impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.”

Ogden police said drivers should expect delays on northbound Washington Blvd. past 800 North, while crews worked to investigate and clean up the crash.

The name of the driver of the motorcycle was not released by police at the time of this report.