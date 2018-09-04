× Man killed while trying to roll under Union Pacific train identified

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who died while rolling underneath a Union Pacific train has been identified by police.

According to Det. Wilkings with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Jeremy Thomas, 22, was found near 800 South and 600 West after he tried to cross railroad tracks by going underneath a parked train.

“It looks like he kind of squatted down and tried to roll underneath it like in the movies or something,” said Lt. Russ Amott, SLCPD. “The train caught him, pulled him under the tracks and he was killed.”

Thomas did not have identification on his person when he died. Wilkings confirmed that investigators believe he may have been a transient.

It was unclear if the death was accidental or a suicide.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255): Speak with someone who will provide free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn how to help someone in crisis, call the same number.