How one school district is making kids feel welcome and safe

Every child deserves to feel welcome and secure at school. That`s why Canyons School District is not only outfitting facilities with modern security features but also on fortifying the social-emotional needs of children. Through the District`s Responsive Services Department, all Canyons District schools have been assigned a school psychologist and/or a counselor and social worker; all highly trained professionals who can help guide students through challenging emotions.

September is Suicide Awareness Month, and BJ Weller, Director of Canyons District Department of Responsive Services joined us to explain how the district is working to care for the needs of its students.

Today, we are talking with BJ Weller, the director of this department, who will give us some insight about how schools are becoming more welcoming and secure for all students.

The District is also hosting a free event for families this week:

Screening of documentary 'Angst: Raising Awareness Around Anxiety'

6-8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018

Jordan High, 95 Beetdigger Blvd

The film will be followed by a panel discussion featuring local mental-health experts, including Canyons District counselors and social workers.