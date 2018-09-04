Follow these 5 steps for a stunning yard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tired of having a sad, brown lawn? If you want your yard to be the envy of the neighborhood, you should try a new design style!

Localscapes is a landscape design style created for Utah that takes the best of traditional design, merges it with more sustainable practices, and produces sustainable landscapes with a traditional appearance.

Cynthia Bee, Outreach Coordinator, Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District says all you need to do is follow these 5 tips for a stunning yard:

Step 1: Central Open Shape. In a Localscape, lawn is a planned, designed element of the yard; not a default groundcover.

Step 2: Gathering Areas. Multiple gathering areas increase the function of the yard without adding maintenance.

Step 3: Activity Zones. Active areas are given their own spaces so they can be designed to work well. Ex: play equipment is moved off of the lawn and into its own area.

Step 4: Paths. Connect the first three elements with paths. Any place that will be walked over repeatedly in the same area should be a hardscaped path.

Step 5: Planting beds. After you`ve added all of the elements you want to the yard, the planting beds fill the gaps. This is the opposite of how most yards are designed.

Visit localscapes.com to find out more about how you can create the yard of your dreams.