BYU tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau shows strength in Arizona game

PROVO, Utah -- BYU tight end Moroni Laulu-Pututau showed he’s back with a big hurdle at Arizona.

"I didn't really expect to do that,” said Laulu-Pututau. “It just kind of came out, but it was fun. Those are moments that are fun you remember."

Moroni is appreciating those moments a lot more now. That was his first game since 2016, after missing all of last season with a Linsfranc injury.

"I'm just grateful, honestly, just humbled and grateful. It's been a long journey," he said.

He finished with three receptions for 24 yards and played a big role in the Cougars upset win over Arizona.

"You could tell going into the game we had that confidence that we knew we were prepared," he said. "We knew and trusted the system enough. we knew what we could do."

The Cougars hope to keep it rolling Saturday against Cal, in Moroni’s first game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in nearly two years.

"It will mean everything, man it's been a while. We think we are invincible, especially these young guys. You think you are invincible and then when it's gone it changes everything so fast. I just kind of have that humble mindset this whole time. I just want to get everything I can out of it."