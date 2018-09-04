Bacon wrapped everything!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bacon doesn't have to just be a sandwich topper or a breakfast side. It can be the star of the show with these recipes!

Jalapeno Poppers

Start by slicing 8 Jalapenos in half and cleaning out any seeds.

Mix up-

1 cube softened cream cheese

1/2 cup of shredded Sharp cheese

1-2 tsp of your favorite meat rub or use a ranch dip seasoning packet.

Spoon mixture into halved Jalapenos, no need to heap it.

Next, wrap stuffed jalapenos in 1 strip of Farmland Pure All Natural Bacon.

Place directly on smoker grate and set temp to 350°

Bake for 30-40 minutes until you have the desired doneness with your bacon.

Pickle Poppers

Start by slicing 6 large Dill Pickles in half and cleaning out the guts.

Mix up-

1 cube softened cream cheese

1/2 cup of shredded Sharp cheese

1-2 tsp of your favorite meat rub or use a ranch dip seasoning packet.

Spoon mixture into halved pickles, no need to heap it.

Next, wrap stuffed pickles in 1 strip of Farmland Pure All Natural Bacon.

Place directly on smoker grate and set temp to 350°

Bake for 30-40 minutes until you have the desired doneness with your bacon.

Candied Bacon

Simply use a nice thick cut bacon, lay directly on grates of grill/smoker(indirect flame). Generously sprinkle brown sugar and you can sprinkle extra seasonings like a rib rub or chili pepper flakes in addition.

Set temp to 325° and let it cook for 25-30 minutes. Watch closely and rotate as needed. No need to flip it!

