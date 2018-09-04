Bacon wrapped everything!

Bacon doesn't have to just be a sandwich topper or a breakfast side. It can be the star of the show with these recipes!
Jalapeno Poppers
Start by slicing 8 Jalapenos in half and cleaning out any seeds.
Mix up-
1 cube softened cream cheese
1/2 cup of shredded Sharp cheese
1-2 tsp of your favorite meat rub or use a ranch dip seasoning packet.
Spoon mixture into halved Jalapenos, no need to heap it.
Next, wrap stuffed jalapenos in 1 strip of Farmland Pure All Natural Bacon.
Place directly on smoker grate and set temp to 350°
Bake for 30-40 minutes until you have the desired doneness with your bacon.
Pickle Poppers
Start by slicing 6 large Dill Pickles in half and cleaning out the guts.
Mix up-
1 cube softened cream cheese
1/2 cup of shredded Sharp cheese
1-2 tsp of your favorite meat rub or use a ranch dip seasoning packet.
Spoon mixture into halved pickles, no need to heap it.
Next, wrap stuffed pickles in 1 strip of Farmland Pure All Natural Bacon.
Place directly on smoker grate and set temp to 350°
Bake for 30-40 minutes until you have the desired doneness with your bacon.
Candied Bacon
Simply use a nice thick cut bacon, lay directly on grates of grill/smoker(indirect flame). Generously sprinkle brown sugar and you can sprinkle extra seasonings like a rib rub or chili pepper flakes in addition.
Set temp to 325° and let it cook for 25-30 minutes. Watch closely and rotate as needed. No need to flip it!
