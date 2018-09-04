As summer comes to a close, experts hope for a snow-packed winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- It's the end of the meteorological summer, and Utah's reservoirs are at dangerously low levels.

Weather forecasters are hoping that this winter will be a snowy one so water levels in reservoirs can be replenished.

While some look to weather patterns and take a more scientific approach to predict how snowy a winter will be, others look for different signs, like the brilliance of fall colors, or even stripes on caterpillars' backs.

Watch the video above for more folk methods of winter weather predictions.