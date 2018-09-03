× Wendover man arrested on child abuse charges

WENDOVER, Utah — A Wendover man was arrested Friday on child abuse and domestic assault charges.

27-year-old Jason Garcia was charged with child abuse, domestic assault in the presence of a child, and aggravated domestic assault.

According to a press release made by the Wendover Police Department, officers conducted a child abuse investigation near the 300 block of Uinta Avenue in Wendover Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found that Garcia had assaulted numerous people at the household where he was staying, and fled with his infant son, a probable cause statement released in 3rd District Court stated.

Garcia was booked into the Tooele County Jail for the above charges.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.