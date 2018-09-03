Warren Jeffs’ second wife returns home 14 years after death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO, Texas -- Barbara Ann Barlow Jeffs died fourteen years ago, and she returned home from the YFZ Ranch in El Dorado, Texas last week.

She was the second wife of FLDS leader Warren Jeffs, and cancer took her life when she was just 39 years old. Now that the state of Texas owns the land, they wanted to exhume and move the bodies to make the property more sellable, allowing Barbara Jeffs' daughter Rachel to arrange for her mother to return to the Utah/Arizona border town of Centennial Park.

Rachel Jeffs told her story to the Salt Lake Tribune's Nate Carlisle. You can see Nate tell the story in the video above, and read his account in the paper here.