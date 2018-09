Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nearly 100 stories, all sadly similar but equally as tragic and heartbreaking, took place during Utah's "100 Deadliest Days," the time of year where the most traffic accidents occur in the state.

This year, 98 fatal crashes occurred on Utah roads since memorial day, which was 19 more compared to 2017.

Watch the video above to hear from families who lost their loved ones, and how each and every driver in Utah can be safer, and prevent traffic fatalities.