‘Stranger Things’ casting extras with marching band experience

(KSTU) — The makers of the popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” are looking for individuals with marching band experience to appear in the next season of the show.

According to Casting TaylorMade, participants will play two songs during the filming, so individuals applying must know how to play an instrument.

Casting TaylorMade said the show is looking for both adults ages 18-30, and minors aged 0-17 years old.

All ethnicities were welcome to apply.

For more information on minor casting, click here.

For information on adult casting, click here.