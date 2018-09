Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Miner's Day celebrations are underway in Park City Monday.

Things kicked off with the Miner's Day Breakfast at City Park from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., and for those feeling more energetic than hungry the Miner's Day 5K Run began at 8 a.m.

The "Running of the Balls" starts rolling at 10:45 a.m., and the Minder's Day Parade gets underway at 11.

Events continue throughout the day Saturday, the full schedule is available here.