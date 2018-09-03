‘Napoleon Dynamite’ teams up with unicorns to tout BYU in new animated commercial

PROVO, Utah -- Brigham Young University is known for many things, but these days it appears they want to be known for their abundance of unicorns.
While the school is not actually talking about mythical creatures (a "unicorn" is a term for a private company worth a billion dollars or more) they did find the perfect actor to tackle the discussion.
Napoleon Dynamite was partial to the "liger" in the film, but actor Jon Heder is embracing the unicorn in the new ad—which boasts about the business acumen of BYU graduates.
While the "Unicorn-iversity" may be home to a lot of billion dollar ideas, it would appear this ad is getting more flack than love. Several users on Twitter had strong reactions after the commercial released over the weekend.
User @Hookemcougs was relieved the school's football team won to give them a silver lining.
Dwilly54 said the ad was the only time his school has made him feel ashamed.
Tistan Boyce was more exuberant in his dislike, calling it the worst idea ever.