‘Napoleon Dynamite’ teams up with unicorns to tout BYU in new animated commercial

PROVO, Utah -- Brigham Young University is known for many things, but these days it appears they want to be known for their abundance of unicorns.

While the school is not actually talking about mythical creatures (a "unicorn" is a term for a private company worth a billion dollars or more) they did find the perfect actor to tackle the discussion.

Napoleon Dynamite was partial to the "liger" in the film, but actor Jon Heder is embracing the unicorn in the new ad—which boasts about the business acumen of BYU graduates.

While the "Unicorn-iversity" may be home to a lot of billion dollar ideas, it would appear this ad is getting more flack than love. Several users on Twitter had strong reactions after the commercial released over the weekend.

User @Hookemcougs was relieved the school's football team won to give them a silver lining.

Could you imagine how awful today we’d be if byu lost yesterday and we had to see that awful unicorn commercial? A win makes the unicorn commercial easier to take....sorta — Barles Charkley (@Hookemcougs) September 2, 2018

Dwilly54 said the ad was the only time his school has made him feel ashamed.

@BYUCougars upon my sabbath day reflection, I feel prompted to tell you to fire the person who thought of the unicorn add during the BYU game last night. Those 30 seconds were the only time I was embarrassed to be a BYU student — Dallin (@dwilly54) September 2, 2018

Tistan Boyce was more exuberant in his dislike, calling it the worst idea ever.