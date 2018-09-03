Man receives big gift after taking care of feral cats in need for more than a decade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A sanctuary for feral cats is growing at an unlikely location.

Craig Yeaman has cared for more than 100 cats in a Salt Lake City industrial park.

His efforts began 12 years ago when he noticed a cat who needed help near his office.

“I looked out the window and I saw a little kitten — starving, obviously,” Craig said. “I ran over, talked to the people at IMS Steel, basically rescued the little thing, built it a little shelter and started to care for it.”

Since then, he’s built several shelters where dozens of cats in need have come to find food and shelter. He calls the shelter the “Fast and Fur-ious Feral Cat Colony.”

“Its hard to believe that 12 years later, we’ve been able to do what we have done with all these animals,” he said.

Later this week, all of the shelters Craig has built himself will be replaced by a 10’ x 20’ shed.

“I do what I can, no different than a lot of people, and try to give these little creatures the best life that I can provide for them,” he said.

Craig pays for the cats’ food and veterinary care out of his own pocket. He doesn’t ask for any donations. However, when the company building his shed learned of his work, they decided to donate the cats’ new home.

He says he helps because he has the means.

“I just hope, maybe in some way, I’ve given back,” he said.

And while he doesn’t want any recognition for what he does, Craig hopes his story inspires others to share kindness and help others.

“If anyone were to be in need and I were to find out about it, I certainly would not want the fanfare, but I would help anyone,” he said.