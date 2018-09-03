Colin Kaepernick named the face of Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ campaign
(KSTU) — Colin Kaepernick has been named the new face for Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.
The football quarterback, who is currently a free agent, is known for taking a controversial knee in 2016 during the U.S. National Anthem before NFL games in protest to what he believed were injustices against African Americans.
The announcement of the campaign came with a photo and a quote, which said, “believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”
