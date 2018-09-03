Brush fires slowing traffic on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A series of brush fires are affecting traffic along I-80 in Tooele County Monday.
Fox 13 News first heard report of the fires around 12:25 p.m.
A UDOT camera shows heavy smoke and flames in the area of mile post 99 along eastbound I-80 in Tooele County. That fire prompted a brief lane closure in the area.
Fox 13 crews have observed at least three total fires. They are located near mile posts 110, 107 and 98.
No details about the sizes and causes of the fires were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.
40.507092 -113.001199