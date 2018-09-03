Brush fires slowing traffic on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A series of brush fires are affecting traffic along I-80 in Tooele County Monday.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the fires around 12:25 p.m.

A UDOT camera shows heavy smoke and flames in the area of mile post 99 along eastbound I-80 in Tooele County. That fire prompted a brief lane closure in the area.

Fox 13 crews have observed at least three total fires. They are located near mile posts 110, 107 and 98.

NOW: 3 separate brush fires burning off I-80 eastbound. You can see them at milepost 110, 107, 98.

The video is the fire at mile post 98. #Lakepoint @fox13 pic.twitter.com/ZfZz3zVYve — D.J. Bolerjack (@DJBolerjack) September 3, 2018

No details about the sizes and causes of the fires were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.