Bender Mountain Fire burning on 2,500 acres north of Vernal

VERNAL, Utah — A wildfire is burning on about 2,500 acres in the Vernal area Monday.

According to Utah fire officials, the Bender Mountain Fire ignited Sunday on the Bureau of Land Management’s Green River District.

The fire is burning about 60 miles north of Vernal.

Officials say the fire is human caused, though the exact cause is still being investigated.

