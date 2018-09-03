× 6-year-old boy run over by SUV in driveway, transported by Life Flight

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Police say a 6-year-old boy was run over in the driveway at his house in Cedar City after attempting to exit a moving vehicle Monday morning, the St. George News reported.

The incident occurred on Westview Drive in the area between 200 S. and 300 S. around 7:45 a.m.

Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock said that as the boy climbed out of a Ford Explorer his foot was caught under the tire, which then rolled over his leg.

Witnesses directed the child’s mother, who was driving the Explorer, to reverse the vehicle, Pollock said, but she misunderstood and moved the vehicle forward over the right side of the child’s body.

