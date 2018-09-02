× Utah’s first set of proposed rules for medical marijuana regulates production and distribution of industrial hemp

The first set of draft rules for how the state would govern medical marijuana cultivation and distribution in Utah for terminally ill patients was inadvertently released Friday, outlining how the state would regulate the production, labeling and sale of industrial hemp. Reports the Salt Lake Tribune.

The rules were released in conjunction with a set of “right to try” laws passed this past legislative session. The law allows terminally ill patients to use the federally illegal plant and allows for state-run medical marijuana dispensaries. The state Department of Agriculture and Food will release sets of rules to regulate industrial hemp, CBD oil and medical marijuana.

Utah voters will decide on a broader medical marijuana initiative in November.

