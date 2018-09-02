× Utah has an addiction – and it’s chicken nugs, not drugs

(KSTU) — Chick-fil-A released a report this week via “The Chicken Wire,” that listed Utah as the number one state for chicken nugget consumption.

Utah is one of only three western states to make the top 10; New Mexico ranked No. 5 and Arizona No. 8 as states that ate the most Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets in 2017.

As part of their release, The Chicken Wire referenced the origin of Utah’s name and suggested a change:

“The name “Utah” came from the Ute Native American tribe and means ‘people of the mountains.’ After earning the top spot on this list, we’re thinking a name change might be in order – “people of the nuggets” has a nice ring to it!”

With less than thirty locations, it may come as a surprise Utah ranked at all — especially considering that Ohio, which came in at #10, has more than 60 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the state. But numbers don’t lie — Utahns love their chicken.