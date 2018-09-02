× Thanks to social media, crowds keep discovering Utah’s ‘undiscovered’ scenic gems – and they’re laying waste to their beauty

They come from all over — from Japan and Jordan, from China and Chile, from France and Florida. They come to Utah’s national parks, to scale Zion’s Angels Landing, to photograph Bryce Canyon’s Fairyland, to admire Arches’ Delicate Arch. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

There, visitors find awe, serenity and wonder. But they rarely, if ever, find one thing: solitude.

Successful marketing campaigns, international exposure and touring packages have seen to that, turning these remote marvels into world-famous destinations.

To view the article, click here.