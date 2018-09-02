Sunday brunch with Smith’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilled Potato salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

1 lb yukon gold potatoes halved

1 lb red potatoes halved

Ingredients

½ bunch parsley chopped

1 bunch green onion slice

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 Tbsp. garlic minced

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp dry thyme

For the vinaigrette

¼ c. extra virgin olive oil

1 lemon halved

1 Tbsp. whole grain mustard

1/2 Tbsp. honey

½ tsp salt

½ tsp. Pepper

Directions

1. Cook chopped bacon in a pan until crisp. Drain on a paper towel and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook potatoes in the boiling water 5 min. Drain and

cool on a sheet pan. Set aside.

2. Preheat grill to med high. Cut lemon in half and place on the grill flesh side down for 6

min. Remove from grill to cool. Season room temperature cooled potatoes in a large

bowl with oil, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Put seasoned potatoes on the grill cut side

down and cook about 6 minutes. Flip the potatoes over and cook an additional 3

minutes or until evenly browned. Remove from the grill and put in serving bowl.

3. In another bowl, make the vinaigrette by juicing the grilled lemon halves into the bowl,

being careful to remove any seeds. Add the mustard, honey, salt and pepper and whisk

together. While whisking drizzle in the oil until completely combined.

4. Add the bacon, green onion and parsley to the potatoes and then add the prepared

vinaigrette and stir to combine. Serve immediately.

Sesame Ginger Tri-tip

Ingredients

Tri-tip roast, 3 to 5 lbs

For the marinade:

½ cup soy sauce

½ cup beef broth

¼ cup oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 bunch green onion, sliced

1 tbsp minced garlic

2 tbsp rice vinegar

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp minced ginger

½ tsp red pepper flake

2 tsp salt

2 tsp pepper

Directions

Combine all the marinade ingredients in a large bowl or zipper bag. Place in the tri-tip and let marinate 8 to 24 hours in the fridge. Do not marinate over 24 hours.

Cook roast on the grill or in the oven until desired doneness is achieved. Slice against the grain and serve.

Sponsor: Smiths Food and Drug