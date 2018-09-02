Sunday brunch with Smith’s

Grilled Potato salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
1 lb yukon gold potatoes halved
1 lb red potatoes halved
Ingredients
½ bunch parsley chopped
1 bunch green onion slice
4 slices bacon, chopped
1 Tbsp. garlic minced
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 tsp salt
½ tsp pepper
1 tsp dry thyme
For the vinaigrette
¼ c. extra virgin olive oil
1 lemon halved
1 Tbsp. whole grain mustard
1/2 Tbsp. honey
½ tsp salt
½ tsp. Pepper
Directions
1. Cook chopped bacon in a pan until crisp. Drain on a paper towel and set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook potatoes in the boiling water 5 min. Drain and
cool on a sheet pan. Set aside.
2. Preheat grill to med high. Cut lemon in half and place on the grill flesh side down for 6
min. Remove from grill to cool. Season room temperature cooled potatoes in a large
bowl with oil, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Put seasoned potatoes on the grill cut side
down and cook about 6 minutes. Flip the potatoes over and cook an additional 3
minutes or until evenly browned. Remove from the grill and put in serving bowl.
3. In another bowl, make the vinaigrette by juicing the grilled lemon halves into the bowl,
being careful to remove any seeds. Add the mustard, honey, salt and pepper and whisk
together. While whisking drizzle in the oil until completely combined.
4. Add the bacon, green onion and parsley to the potatoes and then add the prepared
vinaigrette and stir to combine. Serve immediately.
Sesame Ginger Tri-tip
Ingredients
Tri-tip roast, 3 to 5 lbs
For the marinade:
½ cup soy sauce
½ cup beef broth
¼ cup oil
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 bunch green onion, sliced
1 tbsp minced garlic
2 tbsp rice vinegar
2 tbsp honey
1 tbsp minced ginger
½ tsp red pepper flake
2 tsp salt
2 tsp pepper
Directions
Combine all the marinade ingredients in a large bowl or zipper bag. Place in the tri-tip and let marinate 8 to 24 hours in the fridge. Do not marinate over 24 hours.
Cook roast on the grill or in the oven until desired doneness is achieved. Slice against the grain and serve.
