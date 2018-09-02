× Man in critical condition after shooting outside of Moose Lounge, said police

SALT LAKE CITY – Police say a man was shot outside of the Moose Lounge in downtown Salt Lake City.

It happened near 355 South and 200 West around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Lt. Yvette Zayas with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) said the man was transported to a local hospital, but then transported again to another local hospital by helicopter.

Police said the man is in critical condition.

SLCPD is actively looking for the suspect. Fox 13 will update this story as more information becomes available.