× Man arrested after allegedly robbing Sandy 7-Eleven with airsoft gun

SANDY, Utah – Police arrested a man Friday after they say he robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint with an airsoft gun.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in Utah’s 3rd District Court, video surveillance allowed police to identify Roman Solis as the man that robbed the 7-11 at 10580 South 700 East in Sandy.

Solis pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cigarettes and money, the probable cause statement said.

The clerk gave Solis two cartons of cigarettes and the money from the register. After Solis exited the store, the clerk locked himself in the office and called 911. The clerk told police Solis wore a blue bandana to cover his face.

Officers who arrived at the scene saw a blue passenger car driving away from the area of the robbery and began to follow it. After a high-speed chase, officers caught up to the vehicle, which had parked in a neighborhood. Two men began fleeing on foot, the statement said.

Officers were able to catch one man, identified as Solis. A police dog found the second man hiding nearby.

Police found a black airsoft pistol, bear spray, a large amount of cash, cigarettes, a crack pipe and the blue bandana in the car and in the area where they fled.

Solis was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one count of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, one count of failure to stop or respond at the command of police, a third-degree felony, and one count of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, a class-A misdemeanor.