Crash involving car fire and obliterated trailer triggers closure of I-15

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A crash evolved into a car fire and sent a trailer splintering across the roadway Sunday morning, resulting in a road closure on Interstate 15 in Washington County that triggered miles of traffic backup, the St. George News reported.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash and car fire involving a red Ford pickup truck pulling a trailer and a dark-colored Subaru Forester XT, with callers reporting possible injuries to the vehicles’ occupants.

Responders arrived to find the Subaru fully engulfed in flames, which fire crews were able to completely extinguish within minutes of their arrival. The 12-foot trailer attached to the pickup was fractured into hundreds of pieces, leaving a trail of debris strewn across both lanes of travel.

The scattered debris caused a closure of the southbound side of I-15 just south of the Exit 30 on-ramp, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Grant Hintze said.

