BYU wins season opener at Arizona

TUSCON, Ariz. — Squally ran for three touchdown and 98 yards to help BYU beat Arizona 28-23 on Saturday night in Tucson. Its a huge season-opening win for the Cougars after a 4-9 record last season.

BYU quarterback Tanner Mangum threw for 209 yards and a touchdown to Matt Bushman in a 21-point third quarter for the Cougars.

BYU’s defense played well against Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate, holding the Heisman hopeful to just 197 yards passing and just 14 rushing yards.

BYU will play their home opener this Saturday against California.