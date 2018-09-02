3 questions with Bob Evans: Steve Klauke, Broadcaster for the Salt Lake Bees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Steve Klauke has been the play by play announcer for the Salt Lake Bees since 1994 when they went by the Salt Lake Buzz.

He has called a record 3,620 games for the Bees.

Klause won the Utah Sportscaster of the Year in 2016, and his peers consider him someone who could, and possibly should, be calling games in the major league.

Bob Evans sat down with Klause and asked him the following questions:

How close are you to doing what you wanted to do when you grew up when you were in high school? What do you do to prepare yourself for a game, and how long does it take you? Of all of the games that you have called in your career, particularly for the Bees, which stands out in your mind as the most memorable?

See below for the extended interview with Steve Klauke: