1 dead and 2 injured after a crash in Cache County, police said

CACHE COUNTY – The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said a person is dead after being ejected from a vehicle.

It happened near SR-23 early Sunday morning on Sept. 2.

UHP said a Chevrolet Blazer was heading southbound on SR-23 when the driver ran a stop sign at the highway intersection. The driver of the Blazer struck a Ford F-150 truck that was travelling westbound on SR-30, hitting the passenger side.

They said the driver of the Blazer and another passenger were not wearing seat belts. The driver was ejected from the car, and died due to injuries sustained from the crash. The passenger of the Blazer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Ford F-150 was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries as well.

UHP said alcohol is a possible factor in the accident.

They are still investigating into the crash.