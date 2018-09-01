You Won’t Believe What Makes this Key Lime Pie Guilt-Free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SelectHealth is a not-for-profit health plan with a mission of helping people live the healthiest lives possible. That's why they sent Chef Mary to show us how to make dessert not just good, but good FOR you!

This recipe is lighter and healthier than the traditional recipe for Key Lime Pie for several reasons:

We use 2 cans of fat-free sweetened condensed milk rather than sweetened condensed whole milk. That`s 2650; 61g fat and 404mg Cholesterol per can vs. 2130 Calories; 0 fat and no Cholesterol per can.

This recipe`s crust calls for fewer graham crackers 12 vs. 16, and 5 tbsp. of butter rather than a ½ cup of butter. We also use ¼ cup of sugar rather than 1/3 to ½ cup of sugar.

The filling calls for six egg yolks rather than eight to 10, so we are cutting back on the fat, however, it has been proven that the cholesterol in eggs does not increase human serum cholesterol and eggs are actually one of the healthiest foods on the planet so we never feel guilty using them in recipes.

This recipe uses real whipping cream as a garnish, however, we make our own using light whipping cream rather than using heavy whipping cream. Our whipping cream also uses organic vanilla and sugar and it much healthier than the canned whipped cream you purchase at the grocery store filled with preservatives and fake ingredients.

Light Graham Cracker Crust

butter flavored or regular nonstick cooking spray (use non-aerosol if pie pans have a nonstick coating)

12 whole graham crackers, broken in fours

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup plus 1 tbsp. salted butter, melted

Preheat oven to 325 F. Lightly spray bottom and sides of a deep-sided 9- or 10-inch pie pan with cooking spray and set aside. Process crackers in food processor until crumbs. Add sugar and butter and process, scraping down bowl once or twice to make sure crumbs are thoroughly moistened.

Pour mixture into a pan and firmly pat crumbs evenly over bottom and up sides of pan. Bake crust 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on wire rack to room temperature, about 1 hour.

Key Lime Filling

2 14-oz. cans fat-free sweetened condensed milk

6 egg yolks

2/3 cup freshly squeezed Key lime juice

2 tbsp. freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 to 3 tsp. grated lime zest (use a regular lime, the key lime zest is too bitter)

32 tbsp. real whipped cream made from a whipped cream dispenser or any canned whipped cream

including almond or coconut varieties - optional (this will add 0.5 to 1g fat to each slice)

Leave oven at 325 F. While crust is cooling, whisk condensed milk together in a medium bowl with yolks, juices, and zest until smooth and thickened— about 4-5 minutes. The mixture will lighten to a pale yellow. Loosely cover bowl and set aside.

Every several minutes, whisk custard gently to give any trapped air bubbles the opportunity to burst and allow the mixture to continue to thicken.

Pour custard slowly into the prepared crust, smoothing out top with a spatula. Bake 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from oven and cool on the rack to room temperature, 1 to 2 hours. Pie will continue to set as it cools. Cover pie loosely and chill 3 hours or overnight.

If desired, top pie with more lime zest and garnish slices with 2 tbsp. whipped cream before serving.

