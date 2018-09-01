Weeds found in Lehi burn resident after being found in backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI, Utah -- A Lehi man took to social media, showing the burns on his arms from a weed in his backyard.

"I didn't even notice that they were there until one day I noticed the blisters on my arms," Adam Black said while holding up his arm.

Black said touching the flower and stem of what he identified as Wild Parsnips, was not what burned him.

Breaking the hollow-like stem, Black said the sap inside is what touched his skin.

"Luckily, not very much," Black said. "But enough that I got a pretty good blister and scab out of it."

Liz Hamilton with Salt Lake County, said there are precautions you can take while weeding, to prevent this unsuspecting weed from hurting your skin.

"You should be wearing protective clothing," Hamilton said. "You need to be really careful about that kind of stuff."