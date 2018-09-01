× Utah Highway Patrol to conduct DUI blitz for 100 deadliest days

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Highway Patrol will be conducting a DUI blitz for the 100 deadliest days.

Troopers from the Utah Highway Patrol say they arrested a man last night for driving over a concrete barrier. This happened near 300 east and 450 south in Salt Lake City. He popped both tires on the driver’s side. They say when they went to check on him they could immediately smell a strong odor of alcohol.

The man was over double the legal limit when he took a breathalyzer test.

Troopers say that this is a reminder that if you see something, say something.

“I’m very passionate about arresting impaired drivers and getting them off the road,” says Sgt. Nick Swallow of the Utah Highway Patrol. “We’ve had some crashes recently with impaired drivers that have killed people with fatalities. It’s always a great thing to get the impaired driver off the road not only to save their life but to save the lives of other individuals as well. It’s a great, very important thing. It’s a very great cause that we’re doing.”

The Utah Highway Patrol says DUI’s are not exclusive to alcohol, but to prescription and illegal drugs as well.

Extra troopers will be patrolling throughout Labor day weekend to ensure safety.