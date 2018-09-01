Three arrested in Wendover following drug activity investigation

WENDOVER, Utah — Three were arrested in Wendover Monday following a drug activity investigation conducted by police.

According to a press release made by the Wendover Police Department, at 6:30 a.m. Monday, officers conducted the investigation at a residence near the 200 block of Wildcat Boulevard.

Utilizing K9 officers “Charles” and “Maverick,” officers executed a search warrant at the residence, and located methamphetamine, the press release stated.

26-year-old Jeremy Francis Steele was arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia, 39-year-old Kristina Ellen Ramirez was arrested for distributing methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and 36-year-old Jermaine Lavell Davis was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell within 1000 feet of a school, police wrote.

Information regarding the nature of the drug investigation was not known at the time of this report.