Share your Yard, Feed a Hungry Family!

Backyard GardenShare began in 2016, as Pat Thomas`s response to the vegetable and fruit trees surplus overflowing residential gardens and scattered across neighborhood sidewalks. Pat felt there must be a way to connect seasonal surplus to community families struggling against hunger, and knew that surplus, rich in valuable nutrients, could significantly reduce health challenges which stem from poor nutrition. She went to graduate school and made the creation of BGS her graduate project. For more information, and how you and your neighbors can benefit visit Backyardgardenshare.org