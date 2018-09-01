× One dead, two injured following ATV rollover into Flaming Gorge

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — One person died after becoming trapped in an ATV that crashed into Flaming Gorge reservoir Friday evening.

According to Daggett County Sheriff E.L. Bailey, Daggett County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue responded to reports of an ATV accident off County Road 17 with three adults involved.

When officers arrived on scene, they were advised that one passenger was trapped inside the vehicle, which had rolled into the reservoir.

“Sheriff’s deputies and search and rescue personnel attempted to extricate the passenger for over 30 minutes,” Bailey wrote.

The passenger of the ATV who was trapped was pronounced dead by sheriff’s officials on scene.

The driver of the vehicle and one other passenger were taken to hospitals in Ogden and Salt Lake City by medical helicopter, Bailey wrote. The condition of the passengers who were transported were unknown by Bailey at the time of this report.

The name of the victim who died in the accident was not released by the sheriff’s office, pending notification of family members.