One dead after fatal accident on SR-30

RICH COUNTY, Utah – A West Haven resident was killed in a single-vehicle accident off of SR-30 Friday night.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, Christian Flores, age 23, was driving at a high speed when he drove off the road, overcorrected and then rolled numerous times near milepost 113. Flores died during the rollover, despite wearing a seatbelt.

Another motorist called in Flores’ red truck for reckless driving prior to the accident. According to a press release from UHP, police were not available to respond to the reckless driver incident because of a cattle truck rollover in nearby Laketown Canyon.

UHP suspects alcohol impairment as a contributor to the crash. ​