Lamborghini catches fire on I-215, driver gets out and watches it burn

MURRAY, Utah -- A 2004 Lamborghini caught fire on I-215 in Murray Thursday afternoon.

The driver of the green luxury sports car was westbound on I-215 between Redwood Road and I-15 around 12:30 p.m. when the car started smoking, Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol said.

The driver pulled over, got out and watched the car burn, Street said.

When emergency crews arrived, the Lambo was fully engulfed in flames and is described as a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A damage estimate was not released.