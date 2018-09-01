× Inmate who killed Utah trooper during 1993 chase will be released from prison

A Utah inmate convicted of fatally shooting a highway patrol trooper during a high-speed chase in 1993 was granted parole and will be released from prison in 2020, about 27 years after he committed the crime. The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Jason Scott Pearson was 18 in June 1993 when he led troopers on a chase down Interstate 70 in Emery County. Now 43, he recently told the parole board that he’s tried to better himself in prison and understands the repercussions of his actions.

He is scheduled to be released from prison March 17, 2020, the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole announced Friday. That date is contingent on Pearson completing residential substance abuse treatment, said Greg Johnson, with the board.

