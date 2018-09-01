× Illegally stocked fish in Kolob Reservoir: bad for endangered species, great for fishermen

VIRGIN, Utah – The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will drain the Kolob Reservoir this fall after finding three illegally stocked fish in the reservoir.

The illegal species are yellow perch, green sunfish and bluegill. According to a Facebook post by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, these species “pose a substantial threat” to endangered fish species that live downstream in the Virgin River.

Fishing regulations for Kolob Reservoir have since been changed. From today until Nov. 1, the daily bag and possession limit is eight trout with no size restriction. Restrictions on artificial flies and lures have also been lifted, so bait fishing is allowed.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for details that lead to the prosecution of those responsible. If you have information about who stocked the illegal fish, call the UTip hotline at 1-800-662-3337.