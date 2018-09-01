How to Get Organized after a Freewheeling Summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summertime gives us a much-needed break from the normal routine. We relax, we play and we go on adventures. Life moves at a different pace. But with the end of summer comes the need to get back in the swing of things.

Wendy from Seeking Sanity stopped by to share the following topics related to staying organized this Fall.

Developing routines to start and end your day will make everything in between go much smoother.

Kids routines vs adults routines

Weekly planning is a sanity saver - there's nothing worse than finding out you need something or are supposed to be in two places at once the night before!

Digital vs. paper calendar to keep everyone on the same page.

Now is also a great time to revisit responsibilities (i.e., chores). Everyone should be pitching in. There are lots of ideas for chore systems.

Find out more info at seeking-sanity.com.