FrontRunner service suspended due to safety testing

SALT LAKE COUNTY – On Saturday, Sept. 1, Utah Transit Authority (UTA) will suspend FrontRunner services for one day to conduct mandatory safety tests.

While Positive Train Control (PTC) tests are being conducted, bus bridges connecting to all commuter rail lines will be substituted. UTA said PTC testing usually takes place on Sundays and overnight, and is mandated by the federal government.

UTA said FrontRunner services between the Salt Lake Central station and Provo will maintain its normal Saturday schedule. Only services from Ogden to North Temple stations will be affected.

Buses and vans will transport riders between Ogden and North Temple stations, including all stations in between. Standard FrontRunner rates will apply for passengers traveling from North Temple to Provo.

UTA said FrontRunner services will continue on Monday, Sept. 3 for the Labor day holiday.