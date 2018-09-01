× AMBER ALERT: 2 children allegedly abducted in Arizona after double shooting

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Phoenix Police Department for two young children who were allegedly abducted from their home in Arizona by their non-custodial parent, who authorities say shot the boys’ mother and her roommate Saturday morning, the St. George News reported.

The missing boys are listed as 8-year-old Victor Nunez-Coronado and 5-year-old Jonathan Nunez-Coronado, who police say were taken by Dimas Nunez-Coronado, their biological father.Phoenix Police are looking for 46-year-old Dimas Nunez-Coronado, described as a Hispanic man with gray hair, brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6′ inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

According to the Phoenix Police Department’s emergency dispatch center, the boys were taken from their home in a white 2009 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck that was found abandoned by officers Saturday afternoon in the Phoenix area.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a residence near 32nd Avenue and Van Buren Street on a double shooting where they found the boys’ 24-year-old mother and a man both dead at the scene, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police later learned the two boys were missing from the residence and issued the amber alert.

