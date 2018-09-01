× 2 men arrested after DEA investigation allegedly finds drug lab operation in SunRiver

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The St. George News reported that a man was charged Thursday after a federal investigation revealed a clandestine drug lab that was allegedly being operated out of a home on a quiet residential street in a 55-plus community; a second man arrested Friday was a co-conspirator in the operation, police say.

Two charges were filed against Richard James Hughes, 63, of St. George, by the Washington County Attorney’s Office, including one second-degree felony charge of engaging in a clandestine laboratory operation and one third-degree felony charge of conspiracy to distribute or arrange to distribute a controlled substance.

DEA agents arrested a second suspect in connection with the case Friday. Bradley Cameron Madsen, 38, of Washington City, was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility and faces two offenses, including one second-degree felony count of engaging in a clandestine laboratory operation and one third-degree felony charge of conspiracy.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated by the Drug Enforcement Agency that began in July when agents served a search warrant upon a residence located just off of Pearl Vista Drive in the SunRiver community. Hughes had come under suspicion of operating a THC lab inside the residence, according to a probable cause statement written in support of the arrest filed with the court Thursday.

