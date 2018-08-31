Washington Co. School board to host public hearing on $125 million general obligation bonds

Construction of Crimson Cliff High School in Washington, Utah, July 27, 2018 | If approved by voters in November, Washington County School District plans to use general obligation bonds to generate money for additional school sites | File photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Washington County School District Board of Education will be conducting a public hearing Sept. 11 to receive input from the Southern Utah community on a special bond election, St. George News reports.

The district will be conducting a local special bond election Nov. 6, asking voters to approve general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $125 million. At the upcoming public hearing, people will be able to ask questions and voice concerns about the bond.

According to a press release from the Board of Education, if approved by voters, the district intends to use the general obligation bonds to raise money for the following:

  • Constructing, improving and acquiring one or more school sites, buildings and furnishings.
  • Improving, remodeling and updating existing school property, including safety upgrades.
  • Providing moneys for the refunding of general obligation bonds.

