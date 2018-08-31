× Washington Co. School board to host public hearing on $125 million general obligation bonds

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Washington County School District Board of Education will be conducting a public hearing Sept. 11 to receive input from the Southern Utah community on a special bond election, St. George News reports.

The district will be conducting a local special bond election Nov. 6, asking voters to approve general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $125 million. At the upcoming public hearing, people will be able to ask questions and voice concerns about the bond.

According to a press release from the Board of Education, if approved by voters, the district intends to use the general obligation bonds to raise money for the following:

Constructing, improving and acquiring one or more school sites, buildings and furnishings.

Improving, remodeling and updating existing school property, including safety upgrades.

Providing moneys for the refunding of general obligation bonds.

