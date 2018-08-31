Wanted with Scott McKane: Fraud, burglaries and other crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week's Wanted starts with a pair of individuals wanted for questioning in Murray. The suspects were pictured in what appeared to be a tool section of a local store. Anyone with information can call 801-264-2673 and reference case number 18C016796.

Tooele police released surveillance footage of a female suspect wanted in an alleged fraud case. The female can be seen in video footage pulling up to what appears to be an ATM and driving off. Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call Detective Durtschi at (435)882-8900 or Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 or text "TOOELETIP” plus your message" to 274637 (CRIMES).

Cottonwood Heights police asked for the public's help identifying a male who allegedly stole a mountain bike out of a garage. Anyone with information on the suspect can call 801-944-7100.

Cottonwood Heights police are also seeking to identify two suspects wanted for alleged shed thefts. Anyone with identifying information on the two was asked to call 801-944-7100.