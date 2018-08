× UHP looking for motor home that crashed into SLC business

SALT LAKE CITY — A motor home crashed into the side of a Salt Lake City business Friday morning and Utah Highway Patrol troopers are now trying to locate the vehicle.

A spokesman for Salt Lake City Police said the hit-and-run occurred at Wasatch Equipment, at 300 W and 1300 S, around 9 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.